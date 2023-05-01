← Company Directory
Urgent Care for Kids
    About

    Urgent Care for Kids is the largest pediatric urgent care chain in Texas, with 8+ clinics providing on-demand or pre-scheduled pediatric after-hours care for newborns through kids 21 years old, including night and weekend hours, 365 days/year. They also offer online pediatric care, where parents and patients can talk directly to a Texas-based, licensed pediatric care provider over video from their phone, tablet, or computer. Their clinics offer a full range of on-site diagnostic and rehabilitative services and treat a variety of symptoms. Walk-ins are welcome, they accept most insurance plans, and offer a self-pay cash discount option.

    https://urgentcarekids.com
    2011
    126
    $10M-$50M
    Headquarters

