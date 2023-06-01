Urbanspace creates public markets that promote creativity, entrepreneurship, and community. Founded in London in 1972, the company has revitalized city spaces and created vibrant places for commercial and community gathering. In 1993, it established operations in the US, starting with outdoor markets in New York City. Today, Urbanspace operates markets in New York City, Washington DC Metro, and Chicago, with plans to expand to Philly, Boston, and Los Angeles. Its markets offer local culture and cuisine, a platform for entrepreneurial growth, and a place for adventurous consumers to create their local retail landscape.