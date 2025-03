Urbanimmersive Inc. is a Canadian company that develops and offers real estate photography technologies and services. It operates through software SaaS and 3D photography equipment segments, providing websites, high-resolution images, 3D tours, and floor plans. The company also offers 3D emulator technology and serves various real estate markets, local businesses, and others. Urbanimmersive Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.