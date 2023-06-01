The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio was formed in 2013 by combining the Dayton and Cincinnati Urban Leagues. They serve Cincinnati, Dayton, and several counties in Kentucky and Ohio. Their focus is on promoting economic self-sufficiency through training, career building, and job placement services, as well as advocating for social justice and supporting youth through education and tutoring programs. They invest in partnerships and collaborations to lift individuals out of poverty, bolster the middle class, and stimulate small business growth.