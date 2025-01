Uranium Energy Corp. is a US-based company that explores, extracts, and processes uranium and titanium concentrates in the US, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in various projects across these countries, including the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects in Texas, and the Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects in Arizona. The company was founded in 2003 and was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc.