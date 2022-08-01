We serve patients throughout their communities, and we diagnose, treat and prescribe anywhere our patients call home. We reduce barriers to care such as long delays due to scheduling. We see patients when they need us, for as much time as they need, with no time wasted traveling only to sit in a crowded waiting room. Beyond medical supports, we also assist our patients with challenges that may affect their health, such as food insecurity, social isolation, housing needs, transportation and more. It’s no wonder 98% of patients report being fully satisfied with Upward Health!