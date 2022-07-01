← Company Directory
Upside
Upside Salaries

Upside's salary ranges from $134,325 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $671,625 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Upside. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $170K
Product Designer
$134K
Product Manager
$672K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
Recruiter
$153K
Sales
$255K
Software Engineering Manager
$251K
UX Researcher
$146K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Upside is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $671,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Upside is $170,000.

