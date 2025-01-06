← Company Directory
UPL
Work Here? Claim Your Company

UPL Salaries

UPL's salary ranges from $19,661 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $106,465 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of UPL. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Information Technologist (IT)
$19.7K
Product Manager
$106K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at UPL is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $106,465. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UPL is $63,063.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for UPL

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Pinterest
  • Spotify
  • Apple
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources