Upgrade Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Upgrade totals CA$178K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Upgrade's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Upgrade
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per year
CA$178K
Level
Senior
Base
CA$178K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Upgrade?

CA$225K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Upgrade, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Upgrade, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Upgrade in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$327,271. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Upgrade for the Backend Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$177,673.

Other Resources