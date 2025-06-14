← Company Directory
upGrad
upGrad Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at upGrad totals ₹1.85M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for upGrad's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
upGrad
Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.85M
Level
G3
Base
₹1.67M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹180K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at upGrad?

₹13.68M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at upGrad in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,579,926. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at upGrad for the Product Manager role in India is ₹1,671,996.

