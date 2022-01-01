← Company Directory
Updater
Updater Salaries

Updater's salary ranges from $160,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $213,925 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Updater. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $160K
Product Manager
Median $180K
Recruiter
$214K

Software Engineering Manager
$185K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Updater is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Updater is $182,711.

