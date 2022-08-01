← Company Directory
Up&Up
Top Insights
    Up&Up is building a new way to live where renters build wealth like owners.Instead of having a large portion of their cash stuck in a security deposit and making their landlords rich by paying off their mortgage, our renters build their wealth as the real estate market appreciates and as their rental home generates income. Renters have control over the income their rental generates by paying rent on time and keeping property expenses low. At the end of their lease renters can use the wealth they've accumulated to purchase the home or cash out.If we’re successful in changing the way people live before they own, we’ll unlock a decade of compounding wealth creation that will drastically change our customers’ financial futures.To pull off this ambitious mission, we’ve built an incredible early team and are backed by Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, and strategic angels from Opendoor, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and Millennium.

    http://www.upandup.co
    2017
    45
    $1M-$10M
