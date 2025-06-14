← Company Directory
UOB
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

UOB Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Thailand package at UOB totals THB 2.24M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UOB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
UOB
Product Designer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
THB 2.24M
Level
-
Base
THB 2.24M
Stock (/yr)
THB 0
Bonus
THB 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at UOB?

THB 5.32M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve THB 998K+ (sometimes THB 9.98M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at UOB in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 2,617,908. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UOB for the Product Manager role in Thailand is THB 2,617,908.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for UOB

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Databricks
  • Amazon
  • Netflix
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources