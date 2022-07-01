← Company Directory
Untapped Salaries

Untapped's salary ranges from $196,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager at the low-end to $200,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Untapped. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $200K
Software Engineering Manager
$196K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Untapped is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Untapped is $198,000.

