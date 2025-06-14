← Company Directory
UNSW
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

UNSW Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Australia package at UNSW totals A$121K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UNSW's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
UNSW
Research Assistant
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per year
A$121K
Level
L1
Base
A$121K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at UNSW?

A$249K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve A$46.7K+ (sometimes A$467K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at UNSW in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$141,590. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UNSW for the Data Scientist role in Australia is A$113,876.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for UNSW

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • Google
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources