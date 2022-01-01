← Company Directory
Unqork
Unqork Salaries

Unqork's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $228,850 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Unqork. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $125K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $130K
Product Designer
Median $135K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $225K
Business Development
$79.6K
Customer Service
$163K
Management Consultant
$229K
Product Manager
$84.1K
Program Manager
$161K
Sales
$169K
Sales Engineer
$128K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$145K
Technical Program Manager
$148K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Unqork is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Unqork is $144,795.

Other Resources