University of Wisconsin Madison
University of Wisconsin Madison Salaries

University of Wisconsin Madison's salary ranges from $36,180 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $129,360 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $69K

Research Scientist

Accountant
$81.6K
Data Scientist
$79.6K

Hardware Engineer
$36.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$129K
Program Manager
$129K
Project Manager
$112K
Software Engineering Manager
$37.6K
The highest paying role reported at University of Wisconsin Madison is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Wisconsin Madison is $80,600.

