University of Washington
University of Washington Salaries

University of Washington's salary ranges from $31,840 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $298,500 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of University of Washington. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $80K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $75K
Program Manager
Median $70K

Research Assistant
Median $36K
Accountant
$63K
Administrative Assistant
$49.7K
Biomedical Engineer
$68.7K
Business Analyst
$84.6K
Business Development
$299K
Civil Engineer
$71.4K
Customer Service
$41.4K
Data Analyst
$111K
Financial Analyst
$81.6K
Hardware Engineer
$31.8K
Human Resources
$79.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.5K
Product Designer
$94.9K
Project Manager
$70.4K
Recruiter
$82.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$163K
Solution Architect
$166K
UX Researcher
$80.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at University of Washington is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Washington is $79,800.

