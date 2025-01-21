← Company Directory
University of Saskatchewan
University of Saskatchewan Physician Salaries

The average Physician total compensation in Canada at University of Saskatchewan ranges from CA$397K to CA$563K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for University of Saskatchewan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$450K - CA$534K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$397KCA$450KCA$534KCA$563K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Physician at University of Saskatchewan in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$563,005. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Saskatchewan for the Physician role in Canada is CA$396,552.

Other Resources