← Company Directory
University of Oslo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

University of Oslo Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Norway at University of Oslo ranges from NOK 580K to NOK 791K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for University of Oslo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NOK 621K - NOK 750K
Norway
Common Range
Possible Range
NOK 580KNOK 621KNOK 750KNOK 791K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Software Engineer submissions at University of Oslo to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NOK 332K+ (sometimes NOK 3.32M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at University of Oslo?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at University of Oslo in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 791,316. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Oslo for the Software Engineer role in Norway is NOK 579,844.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for University of Oslo

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Flipkart
  • Snap
  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources