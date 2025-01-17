← Company Directory
University of Michigan
  • Research Scientist

University of Michigan Research Scientist Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for University of Michigan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

The highest paying salary package reported for a Research Scientist at University of Michigan in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $55,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Michigan for the Research Scientist role in United States is $34,000.

