← Company Directory
University of Maryland
Work Here? Claim Your Company

University of Maryland Salaries

University of Maryland's salary ranges from $30,000 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $213,925 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of University of Maryland. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $90K
Administrative Assistant
Median $30K
Business Operations
$41.8K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

75 7
75 7
Data Analyst
$63.7K
Data Scientist
$41.8K
Marketing Operations
$41.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$33.7K
Program Manager
$214K
Project Manager
$69.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at University of Maryland is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Maryland is $41,790.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for University of Maryland

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Intuit
  • Pinterest
  • Lyft
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources