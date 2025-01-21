← Company Directory
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in United States at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign ranges from $40.7K to $56.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$44K - $51.2K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$40.7K$44K$51.2K$56.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $56,930. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for the Product Designer role in United States is $40,664.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • Flipkart
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources