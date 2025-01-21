← Company Directory
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Administrative Assistant

  • All Administrative Assistant Salaries

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Administrative Assistant Salaries

The median Administrative Assistant compensation in United States package at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign totals $30K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Research Assistant
Champaign, IL
Total per year
$30K
Level
-
Base
$30K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Administrative Assistant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $100,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for the Administrative Assistant role in United States is $30,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • Flipkart
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources