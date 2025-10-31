Company Directory
University of Florida
University of Florida Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at University of Florida totals $93K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for University of Florida's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025

Median Package
company icon
University of Florida
System Admin/Programmer IV
Gainesville, FL
Total per year
$93K
Level
4
Base
$93K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at University of Florida sits at a yearly total compensation of $117,627. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Florida for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $93,000.

