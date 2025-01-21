← Company Directory
University of Dayton
University of Dayton Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at University of Dayton ranges from $40.3K to $56.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for University of Dayton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

$43.2K - $50.9K
The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at University of Dayton sits at a yearly total compensation of $56,160. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Dayton for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $40,320.

