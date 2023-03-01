← Company Directory
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Colorado Boulder Salaries

University of Colorado Boulder's salary ranges from $34,492 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $120,600 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of University of Colorado Boulder. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $57.2K

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $68K
Administrative Assistant
$34.5K

Business Analyst
$84.4K
Data Analyst
$98K
Hardware Engineer
$68.3K
Human Resources
$36.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$121K
Partner Manager
$51.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$106K
The highest paying role reported at University of Colorado Boulder is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Colorado Boulder is $68,170.

