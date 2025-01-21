← Company Directory
University of British Columbia
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

University of British Columbia Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at University of British Columbia ranges from CA$102K to CA$142K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for University of British Columbia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$109K - CA$128K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$102KCA$109KCA$128KCA$142K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at University of British Columbia?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at University of British Columbia sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$141,808. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of British Columbia for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is CA$101,811.

