Universal Hydrogen
Universal Hydrogen Salaries

Universal Hydrogen's median salary is $79,320 for a Technical Program Manager . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Universal Hydrogen. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Technical Program Manager
$79.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Universal Hydrogen is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $79,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Universal Hydrogen is $79,320.

