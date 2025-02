Unito is a workflow management platform founded in 2015 that offers two-way, no-code integrations between various SaaS applications and tools. Its self-serve, point-and-click interface allows for easy syncing of tasks, tickets, issues, spreadsheet rows, calendar events, contacts, and more. Unito's integrations include popular tools such as Trello, Jira, Google Sheets & Calendar, Asana, GitHub, and Salesforce.