Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at UnitedHealth Group ranges from $124K per year for SG26 to $193K per year for SG29. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $112K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UnitedHealth Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
SG26
$124K
$117K
$1.7K
$5.7K
SG27
$105K
$98.8K
$3.2K
$2.6K
SG28
$151K
$143K
$1.2K
$6.8K
SG29
$193K
$164K
$13.3K
$16K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
