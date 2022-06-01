← Company Directory
United Rentals
United Rentals Salaries

United Rentals's salary ranges from $62,036 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Canada at the low-end to $84,575 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of United Rentals. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
$84.6K
Sales
$62K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at United Rentals is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $84,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at United Rentals is $73,306.

