United Equipment Accessories produces high-quality slip rings, cable reels, hydraulic swivels, and shift controls. They are ISO 9001:2000 certified and aim to provide innovative solutions for their customers' needs. Their vision is to be the preferred provider of custom components for motion applications, and they value integrity, accessibility, accountability, and commitment to all stakeholders. They prioritize exceptional products and services for customers, long-term relationships with suppliers, community support, and employee growth, while also ensuring financial stability for stockholders and employees.