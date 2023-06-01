← Company Directory
United Equipment Accessories
    • About

    United Equipment Accessories produces high-quality slip rings, cable reels, hydraulic swivels, and shift controls. They are ISO 9001:2000 certified and aim to provide innovative solutions for their customers' needs. Their vision is to be the preferred provider of custom components for motion applications, and they value integrity, accessibility, accountability, and commitment to all stakeholders. They prioritize exceptional products and services for customers, long-term relationships with suppliers, community support, and employee growth, while also ensuring financial stability for stockholders and employees.

    uea-inc.com
    Website
    1952
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

