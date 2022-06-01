← Company Directory
Unite Us
    Unite Us is an outcome-focused technology company that builds coordinated care networks to connect health and social service providers together. Our company interconnects providers around each patient, seamlessly integrating the social determinants of health into care delivery.Providers across the continuum can externally refer and track every patient’s total health journey with their community partners while reporting on all tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. This social infrastructure helps communities move beyond legacy resource directories, and transform their ability to measure impact, improve health, and track outcomes at scale.

    http://www.uniteus.com
    2013
    950
    $100M-$250M
