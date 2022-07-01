← Company Directory
Unit21
    Unit21 protects businesses against adversaries engaging in money laundering, fraud, and other sophisticated risks by offering a no-code toolset to model, detect, and remediate suspicious activity. Our customers range from large Fortune 500 companies to high-potential, pre-launch startups. In 2020, customers uncovered over $80m in laundered money using our software.We are an early-stage startup, well-funded by Google and other leading VCs, and growing rapidly. Our team believes deeply in fostering individual ownership, iterative product development, and empathetic communication. Our no-code solution empowers risk and compliance teams to make data-driven decisions autonomously - no engineers required. There are many challenging problems to solve in this industry, and a huge opportunity for our software to empower companies to define a new method of dealing with suspicious activity on their platforms.

    https://unit21.ai
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

