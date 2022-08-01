Unique Software Development is a Dallas Digital Invention Agency for Mobile Apps, Web Applications, eCommerce, Augmented Reality, Wearables, IoT and 3D.What We Do: Create Meaningful, Efficient and Amazing Application Solutions to Every Day Problems and Societal Issues!We're a custom application development firm that specializes in building advanced solutions for the financial services, healthcare, utility, hospitality, commodity, social and other industries. Combining domain knowledge with some of the most capable developers in the world (both onshore and offshore), we develop industry-defining applications, helping clients optimize time-to-market and minimize software development risks in mission-critical systems.Our utmost goal is to serve as good stewards of your trust. We seek to understand your business at its core and provide Apps and Systems that reflect that understanding... your success and customer satisfaction depend on it. Unique Software Development’s solutions align business strategy and development by giving you the feedback and visibility you need to navigate your business in fast-moving and fiercely competitive markets.How We Do It: Agile, Agile Agile!In a world driven by software, we are convinced that Agile can help accelerate the pace of innovation so that companies create products users love. We are absolutely dedicated to making your entire company faster, leaner and more Agile. In fact, we think helping you be "on time and on budget"​ is a pretty low bar for success. We want you to consistently win product awards and we want you to be in control of your own destiny - because no matter how fast things change, you always need to have the capability to create your next generation of growth.