For more than 55 years, Unique has been an industry leader in product development, licensing rights, manufacturing and customer relations. We have an extensive distribution network serving the needs of the world’s largest retailers and distributors. Our full line of licensed and proprietary party goods includes Paper Products, Balloons, Piñatas, Decorations, Party Favors and much more. Our brand recognition keeps us on the cutting edge of today’s hottest licensed properties, and our classic prints and patterns never go out of style.Unique Industries is one of the largest privately owned party supply manufacturer and distributor in the world. We have offices in four countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and China.Within our facilities, you will find a stimulating work atmosphere fueled by the pioneering creativity of the entire Unique team. We work in casual yet professional environments that constantly remind us that we are in the business of selling joy, laughter and celebration. In today’s business world, a thin margin separates the industry leaders from the competition. At Unique, we believe our associates provide that margin, and we do all we can to foster an environment of ingenuity and cooperation. We want all associates to feel valued in their contributions to the company’s success. Join our team in providing our customers with the most extensive and innovative line of party supplies.At Unique we offer you the opportunity to truly thrive with an industry leader.