Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures foam, rubber, and plastic components used in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. They offer die cut, thermoformed molded, fusion molded, and reaction injection molded products to transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer off-road markets in North America. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.