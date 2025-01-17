← Company Directory
UnionPay Intl
UnionPay Intl Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in China at UnionPay Intl ranges from CN¥262K to CN¥373K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UnionPay Intl's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥298K - CN¥353K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥262KCN¥298KCN¥353KCN¥373K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at UnionPay Intl?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at UnionPay Intl in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥372,640. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UnionPay Intl for the Software Engineering Manager role in China is CN¥262,468.

