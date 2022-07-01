← Company Directory
Unified
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Unified that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Unified is a leading provider of social advertising services and solutions powered by data and technology. Our proprietary technology is designed to change the business of social by helping brands achieve unprecedented social marketing results. Unified provides expert Managed and Professional Services super-charged by innovative operations and insights platforms, as well as cutting-edge Data Management and Audience Insights solutions. With a range of offerings, we are able to create custom solutions for our clients, tailored to their needs and goals. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles and Atlanta, Unified has managed over $5B in social advertising data for the world’s largest brands and agencies and run more than $1B in social advertising campaigns.

    https://unified.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    320
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Unified

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • Facebook
    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources