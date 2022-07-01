Unified is a leading provider of social advertising services and solutions powered by data and technology. Our proprietary technology is designed to change the business of social by helping brands achieve unprecedented social marketing results. Unified provides expert Managed and Professional Services super-charged by innovative operations and insights platforms, as well as cutting-edge Data Management and Audience Insights solutions. With a range of offerings, we are able to create custom solutions for our clients, tailored to their needs and goals. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles and Atlanta, Unified has managed over $5B in social advertising data for the world’s largest brands and agencies and run more than $1B in social advertising campaigns.