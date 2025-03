Uni-Select Inc. distributes automotive refinish and industrial coatings in North America through its FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. It also distributes automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company operates 15 distribution centers and 390 company-owned stores under various names. Uni-Select Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Boucherville, Canada.