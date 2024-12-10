← Company Directory
Uni Cards
Uni Cards Salaries

Uni Cards's salary ranges from $49,058 in total compensation per year for a Data Science Manager at the low-end to $61,238 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Uni Cards. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Product Manager
Median $61.2K
Data Science Manager
$49.1K
Software Engineer
$53.7K

The highest paying role reported at Uni Cards is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $61,238. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Uni Cards is $53,727.

