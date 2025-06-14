← Company Directory
Unacademy
Unacademy Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in India at Unacademy ranges from ₹3.45M to ₹4.82M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Unacademy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹3.74M - ₹4.53M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹3.45M₹3.74M₹4.53M₹4.82M
Common Range
Possible Range

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Unacademy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Unacademy in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,821,364. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Unacademy for the Marketing role in India is ₹3,449,769.

