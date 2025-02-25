← Company Directory
Umbrage
Umbrage Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Umbrage totals $125K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Umbrage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Umbrage
Software Engineer
Houston, TX
Total per year
$125K
Level
Mid
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Umbrage?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Umbrage in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $169,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Umbrage for the Software Engineer role in United States is $125,000.

Other Resources