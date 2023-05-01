← Company Directory
Umbra
Umbra Salaries

Umbra's salary ranges from $126,365 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $169,150 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Umbra. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$126K
Software Engineer
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Umbra is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Umbra is $147,758.

