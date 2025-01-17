← Company Directory
Umba
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Umba Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Nigeria at Umba ranges from NGN 16.18M to NGN 22.66M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Umba's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NGN 17.52M - NGN 20.37M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NGN 16.18MNGN 17.52MNGN 20.37MNGN 22.66M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at Umba to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NGN 47.6M+ (sometimes NGN 475.97M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Umba?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Umba in Nigeria sits at a yearly total compensation of NGN 22,656,234. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Umba for the Product Designer role in Nigeria is NGN 16,183,024.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Umba

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • PayPal
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources