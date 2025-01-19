← Company Directory
UMB
UMB Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Switzerland at UMB ranges from CHF 135K to CHF 192K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UMB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 154K - CHF 181K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 135KCHF 154KCHF 181KCHF 192K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at UMB in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 192,204. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UMB for the Sales role in Switzerland is CHF 134,707.

