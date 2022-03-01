← Company Directory
Ultra Mobile
    Ultra Mobile is an American Mobile Virtual Network Operator, founded in 2011, which sells low-cost prepaid mobile phone services with unlimited international calling and text plans, operating on T-Mobile's cellular network in the United States. The company's business model is based on selling Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards which can be used with prepaid plans on unlocked phones. This contrasts to selling long-term contracts with a free or discounted locked phone, a model which is currently more prevalent in the US than in other parts of the world.

    ultramobile.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    300
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

