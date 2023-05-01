Ultra Clean Holdings develops and supplies critical subsystems, components, and parts for the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters. It also provides chemical and gas delivery systems, industrial and automation production equipment, precision robotic systems, and other high-level assemblies. Additionally, the company offers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services, micro-contamination analysis services, and analytical verification services.