Ultima Genomics
Ultima Genomics Salaries

Ultima Genomics's salary ranges from $110,445 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $189,050 for a Biomedical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ultima Genomics. Last updated: 3/20/2025

$160K

Biomedical Engineer
$189K
Hardware Engineer
$117K
Mechanical Engineer
$110K

Software Engineer
$175K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ultima Genomics is Biomedical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ultima Genomics is $146,140.

